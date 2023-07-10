Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards shares glimpse into 30th birthday party

It’s Perrie Edwards’ birthday!

The Little Mix singer is celebrating a milestone birthday today, as she turns 30.

However, Perrie has revealed that she has already marked her birthday in a pretty lavish way!

The Shout Out To My Ex hitmaker took to Instagram last night to post some official snaps from her 30th birthday party, which was held on Saturday night.

Credit: Perrie Edwards Instagram

The first photo showcases Perrie looking stunning in a white cut-out dress, as she poses beside a balloon display, a huge light-up ‘30’, and a sign that reads: ‘Perrie’s 30th Birthday’.

As well as two black-and-white snaps of the mum-of-one holding a giant ‘Perrie’s 30th Birthday’ balloon, Perrie also chose to post a heartwarming image of herself with her fiancé, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their son, Axel.

“So this is Thirty, Flirty, and Thriving?!” Perrie teased in the caption of her post, hinting at the famous quote from the Jennifer Garner film 13 Going On 30.

“Thank you so much for all the birthday love & wishes! Feeling so blessed and content at 30!” the BRIT award-winner penned sweetly.

Credit: Perrie Edwards Instagram

Many have since taken to Perrie’s comments section to share their own well-wishes on her special day.

“Happy birthday!! X,” wrote former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore.

“30 never looked so good !!!” exclaimed one fan.

“Our girl has turned 30,” another added.

The news comes after Perrie’s Little Mix bandmate Jade Thirlwall confirmed that she had also attended the celebrations.

Credit: Perrie Edwards Instagram

Over the weekend, the 30-year-old re-shared a selfie of herself with Perrie on Instagram, posing alongside hair stylist Aaron Carlo and dancer Randall Watson.

Last month, Perrie confirmed that she has started working on her first solo album, after Little Mix chose to take a hiatus in May 2022.

“I’ve been a little quiet lately… and it’s because I’m working hard on my first solo ALBUM!” the Black Magic singer exclaimed in a TikTok video.

“We’re getting there, one step at a time. I cannot wait to share it all with you,” she concluded.