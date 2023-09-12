Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards & Jade Thirlwall respond to rift rumours

Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall have seemingly responded to rumours of a ‘rift’ between them!

After a decade of performing together as Little Mix, Perrie and Jade – as well as their third bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock – chose to take a hiatus from the pop group in May 2022.

Ever since their temporary break began, fans of the Black Magic hitmakers have constantly been on the lookout for the girls to reunite at events.

However, Little Mix fans were let down and left confused over the weekend, when Perrie and Jade attended the same wedding but did not post any photos or videos of themselves together.

On Saturday, Little Mix’s PR boss Simon Jones tied the knot with his partner Rich Lally in London. Among the extensive star-studded guest list, Perrie and Jade also attended the wedding.

Following the lavish ceremony – which included Perrie and pianist Myleene Klass performing a beautiful cover of Celine Dion’s That’s The Way It Is – many Little Mix fans took to social media to express their worries about Perrie and Jade not being seen together.

“Jade and Perrie at the same wedding but no pic together. WHY,” one fan penned.

“Photos everywhere of Perrie and Jade with everyone except together,” another noted.

“You’re telling me that Perrie and Jade were at the same event and they did not take a picture together? SERIOUSLY?” a third fan exclaimed.

However, the Shout Out To My Ex singers have now taken to Instagram to ease fans’ feud concerns.

Firstly, 30-year-old Perrie took to her Instagram stories to re-share a Twitter user’s post from the film Dumb and Dumber, which showcased Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels’ characters wearing orange and blue suits – the same colours of Jade and Perrie’s respective dresses.

Credit: Instagram

“Finally a picture of Jade and Perrie at that wedding,” the Twitter user teased.

“At least we got one pic together @jadethirlwall,” Perrie wrote alongside the post.

“The photo you’ve all been waiting for…” 30-year-old Jade hilariously added in her re-share, confirming that the pair are still friends.

We're still gutted that we didn't get a mini Little Mix reunion snap!