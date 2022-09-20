Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock gets candid about mum life

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been sharing snippets of her worries as a mother, in order to help other parents feel less alone.

The Little Mix singer is currently in Los Angeles with a few members of her family, including her one-year-old twins.

Last night, the 30-year-old took to her Twitter account to share an anecdote about what it is like to board an airplane with young children, and how stressful it can be.

“Travelling with babies is HARD, I've done a lot of trips with the twins now and even though they are always super chilled, I still get major anxiety before I fly,” the singer admitted candidly to her almost 60K followers. “The fear hits me every time, maybe they're going to have a bad day?”

Leigh-Anne continued to describe the pressures of every flight she takes with her children, which every parent can relate to. “Then boarding the flight, baby in one hand, whilst having to fold down the pram with the other. Then the pram jams and won't go down, a queue forms and then the hot sweats come!” she exclaimed. “Some of the time there's a knight in shining armour that asks if you need help”.

Leigh-Anne then went on to describe how a kind member of staff made a huge difference to her flying experience and offered to help her and her family out. “So when you come across someone that goes above and beyond to help you out it goes a LONG way,” the popstar gushed. “Sarah from American Airlines (Terminal 3 Heathrow) was our knight in shining armour. We were so close to missing our flight and she did everything in her power to get us on it”.

The mum-of-two expressed to her followers that she wishes that there were more people like Sarah in airports, willing to help out any parent in need. “Raced us through, helped us with the baggage. Had assistance ready for my sisters mother in law. Even helped us put everything in the cabin!” Leigh-Anne praised.

“Just a gem! Travelling can be a pain anyway, with kids it's extra hard which is why we need more Sarah's at airports!”

Leigh-Anne concluded her thread of tweets by asking her Twitter followers to keep a careful and considerate eye out for worried parents, the next time they are in an airport. “If you see a mum or a dad struggling on a flight! Ask them if they need help! Trust me it goes such a long way!” she promised.

Leigh-Anne and her fiancé, footballer Andre Gray, announced in August of last year that she had given birth to twins, making them parents for the first time. The couple have since chosen to keep their children’s sexes, names and identities private from the public eye, choosing to refer to their babies as their “cubbies” instead.

We hope that Leigh-Anne’s next flight will be a much smoother experience for her!