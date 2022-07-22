Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall reveals she was robbed while on holiday

Little Mix band member Jade Thirlwall reveals she was robbed while on holiday in Ibiza but made the most of her trip in the sun regardless.

The 29-year-old shared a carousel of photos from her trip to Ibiza with her boyfriend Jordan Stephens. She told her 9.3M Instagram followers that her phone was stolen in the caption of the post.

Jade explained, “Shoutout to whoever stole my phone. Not having one for a little while was truly bliss. Anyways here’s me being a basic b*tch in Ibiza a culta weeks ago”.

It looks like the couple had a great time soaking up the sun, visiting beaches and enjoying the local cuisine even though thieves managed to get ahold of her phone. She and Jordan look like a match made in heaven as they wear twinning outfits.

Fans of the Woman Like Me singer rushed to the comments to share how sorry they were to hear about her phone being stolen. One fan wrote, “How could someone steal someone’s phone good lord”. A second said, “Sorry to hear about your phone, hope you get it back”.

Many other fans also complimented Thirlwall on how great she looked. “How much more stunning can you get? You’re gorgeous”, penned a follower, while another added, “Awh you’re absolutely beautiful girl x”.

Jade and 30-year-old Jordan, known for being one of the members of the singing duo Rizzle Kicks, have been dating for two years.

Jade, Leigh-Ann Pinnock and Perrie Edwards performed their last concert as Little Mix in May of this year before their hiatus. The band planned to go on a hiatus last year after 10 years of being in the pop group but told fans that they weren't breaking up forever.