Listen: The gorge new song raising funds for Peter McVerry Trust

One Irish singer-songwriter is putting his talents to good use with the release of his new single, in aid of the Peter McVerry Trust.

Hailing from county Kildare, Ross Breen released his debut album When I Met The Devil in 2011. Since then, his career has gone from strength to strength and he was even named Ireland's Best Unsigned Singer -Songwriter by Newstalk's Tom Dunne Show.

Having preformed alongside the likes of Bell X1, Sinead O’ Connor, Declan O’ Rourke, Damien Dempsey and Oscar-winner Glen Hansard, Ross has made a name for himself as one of Ireland's best up-and-coming musicians.

Released in association with the Peter Mc VerryTrust, the video for Ross' latest single Truth, was shot live by acclaimed film-maker Myles O'Reilly at La Cathedral Studios Dublin with a string quartet.

Filmed completely in black and white, the video closes with a call for viewers to make a one-off donation to the organisation which provides shelter and support to Ireland's homeless population.

Speaking about the project, Ross said: "Peter McVerry Trust is an organisation I've admired for a long time- it was great to create something with them that will raise awareness of the homeless crisis and encourage funding for their work."

"The first person I thought of to film this was Myles, so it's a collaboration I'm very happy with. Hopefully, it will prompt people to text a donation or find out more online."

Text OPEN to 50300 to make a donation. Text costs €2. Peter McVerry Trust will receive a minimum of €1.80.