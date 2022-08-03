Lisa Jordan shares sweet throwback video for son’s second birthday

Influencer and owner of Luna make-up and hair care range, Lisa Jordan, is celebrating her son AJ Ace turning two-years-old.

Lisa shared a sweet collage of videos to Instagram from when AJ was first born all the way up until the present day of him being a toddler to mark the special occasion.

The tune of Turning Page by Sleeping At Last plays in the background of the emotive collage.

The 37-year-old captioned the video, “My sweet little Boy is 2. I bawled all day watching this, I feel like I blinked and now he’s a big boy. We love you AJ”.

Pals of the mum-of-three headed to the comments to wish the tot a happy birthday. Pippa O’Connor was among the first to write a message for the tot, penning, “Happy birthday. Lucky mama. Lucky boy xx”.

“Awhh happy birthday AJ”, wrote influencer Rachel Gorry. Blogger Kelly Fitzsimons added, “Awh happy birthday AJ! Can’t believe he’s 2”.

This afternoon, Jordan also shared an insight into her toddler’s Peter Rabbit themed birthday party by posting a carousel of photos to her 260K Instagram followers.

AJ is wearing a white shirt with adorable blue dungarees and knee-high socks. He looks as cute as a button pictured beside his Peter Rabbit themed decorations.

His stunning two-tiered Peter Rabbit cake is full of intricate details and spells out, “Once upon a time….”, as well as having ‘AJ Ace’ and ‘2’ iced onto the higher tiers. There are neutral-toned balloons and a Peter Rabbit teddy in the shots too.

Lisa welcomed AJ Ace into the world in August 2020 with her husband. The couple are also proud parents to two daughters, five-year-old Pearl and three-year-old Bowie.