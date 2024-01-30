Lionel Richie breaks silence on daughter Sofia’s pregnancy news

Lional Richie has broken his silence on his daughter Sofia’s pregnancy announcement.

Sofia revealed the exciting news that she’s expecting her first child with her husband Elliot Grainge last week.

As Lionel prepares to become a grandad once again, he has spoken out about his youngest child’s pregnancy.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the All Night Long singer revealed, “My baby is having a baby, and I don’t know whether I’m freaking out”, he joked.

“She just came here, she just got born but my baby’s having a baby and I'm so thrilled for Elliot and Sofia. They are just over the moon”, the 74-year-old then admitted.

Lionel went on to explain that he didn’t know his daughter and son-in-law had already announced to the world that they’re having a baby girl.

“You know, there is no secret with those two! I keep saying, ‘Keep it a secret, OK?’. But yes, that's what's happening. I'm so happy”.

Richie then revealed that he didn’t want to be called ‘Grandad’ by his granddaughter yet, instead opting for ‘Pop Pop’.

“I'm Pop-pop. We don't get the ‘grandpa’, yeah, that's a little deep. Pop Pop is where we're going”.

Lionel’s eldest daughter Nicole already has two children, Harlow and Sparrow. Richie previously revealed that they both call him Pop Pop also.

When Sofia announced her pregnancy last week, she unveiled stunning photos from a photoshoot with her blossoming baby bump on display.

The model told her fans, “and then there were three… Our hearts are filled with so much love! So thankful for all of your support! Can’t wait for this next chapter of life”.

She also showcased the heartwarming moment she and Elliot found out they were having a girl during an intimate gender reveal in their garden on TikTok.

When Elliot popped a confetti cannon that exploded into a cloud of pink, Sofia screamed with excitement and told her partner, “I’m so excited”.

She jokingly captioned the sweet clip, “sorry to all my neighbors for the horrifying scream”.