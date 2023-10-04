SHEmazing!
Lindt introduces exclusive EXCELLENCE Dark Mixed Seeds Bar, a first in Ireland

by

Discover Lindt EXCELLENCE Dark Mixed Seeds, the perfect combination of fine dark chocolate and a deliciously crunchy blend of caramelised pumpkin, quinoa and flax seeds.

For their latest masterpiece, the Lindt Master Chocolatiers have combined a delicate blend of luxurious rich dark chocolate with caramelised pumpkin, quinoa and flax seeds – an exciting recipe that is completely new and unique to the Irish market!

Since 1845, Lindt has been dedicated to producing the finest chocolates and the recipes created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers which are of the highest quality to delight your taste buds. Blending the most aromatic cocoa beans with the finest ingredients, to create rich and refined chocolate of intense flavour and elegant texture for the ultimate chocolate experience … and Lindt EXCELLENCE Dark Mixed Seeds is no different.

The new Lindt EXCELLENCE Dark Mixed Seeds bar is available now from supermarkets and retailers nationwide, RRP €3.50.

