Lily O’Brien’s delicious chocolate truffles are sure to impress this festive season

Lily O’Brien’s delicious range of chocolate truffles are sure to melt in your mouth this festive season! A thick milk chocolate shell melts away to reveal a silky-smooth indulgent centre that oozes deliciousness. Savour the silkiness of the Milk Chocolate Truffle, the Vanilla Truffle or the Salted Caramel Truffle wrapped in delectable Lily O’Brien’s milk chocolate. An O’ooh-so-luxurious delight for the taste buds! Now all that is left to do is to choose a flavour to gift the one you really know.

Sweet on the surface with a dark side, the Lily O’Brien’s Salted Caramel Truffles is for that friend that always say’s they’re never hungry but eats half of your chips when they arrive, they come across as a toughie but they’re a real softie at heart, and always has your back!

Lily O’Brien’s Vanilla Truffles is for that friend that stands up for what they believe in. There is nothing vanilla about this one, they look innocent but have a cheeky side!

The life and soul of the party but makes sure everyone gets home safely, the Lily O'Brien’s Milk Chocolate Truffles is for that friend that loves to break the rules and always gets away with it, and sometimes a little too truthful!

The ultimate addition to a cosy night in this Christmas, the perfect treat for an unexpected guest, or the greatest surprise when hosting a last minute catch up over the festive season, Lily O’Brien’s Truffles really are best when shared with the ones you really know.

Lily O’Brien’s Milk Chocolate, Salted Caramel and Vanilla Truffles are individually wrapped and available in single flavour 200g boxes in all major retailers and at lilyobriens.ie.