Lidl Ireland partners with Lilly Higgins to create delicious pumpkin recipes

Lidl Ireland has partnered with well-known food and wine writer and mum of three Lilly Higgins, who has created two devilishly delicious recipes for an Easy Pumpkin Cake and a Pumpkin Fondooooo using a selection of quintessential autumnal ingredients available at Lidl stores nationwide. Lilly, a strong advocate for minimising food waste suggests using your left-over pumpkin flesh and seeds when carving your spooktacular creation this Halloween to create these easy-to-follow recipes – minimising food waste.

Lilly Higgins

With a passion for affordable, easy to follow recipes, Lilly Higgins adds her top tips to consider this Halloween as households around the country prepare to carve their annual pumpkin:

“Pumpkins are a huge part of Halloween celebrations in our house. It’s always better to pick up a locally sourced pumpkin where possible. It’s fantastic that Lidl stores nationwide will have a great range of affordable Irish grown pumpkins in a variety of shapes and sizes this October. It’s always so helpful to plan ahead when carving your pumpkin, so you don’t waste the seeds or flesh. My easy to bake pumpkin cake and fondooo below include roasting the seeds and using left over pieces from carving when cooking these delicious nutritious recipes, minimising food waste. Another important tip after Halloween is to place your carved pumpkin in the compost and not the regular rubbish bin! “

Whether you're throwing a deadly dinner party, a Halloween house party, or maybe just having some friends over for frightful fun these recipes will impress your guests. Here is what you will need to recreate these recipes.

EASY PUMPKIN CAKE

“This cake couldn't be simpler. Just tip all of the ingredients into a bowl and mix. The beauty of this is you don’t need pumpkin puree, just grate the pumpkin that’s left over from carving. You can also make this as a traybake. It is so tasty and easy for kids to help with too!” – Lilly Higgins

Ingredients:

200g brown sugar

185ml sunflower oil

3 eggs

350g raw pumpkin, roughly grated

1 apple, roughly grated

200g self-raising flour

½ tsp bread soda

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground cloves

For the cream cheese icing:

250g cream cheese

1 tbsp honey

Juice of ½ lemon

1 tsp lemon zest

Toasted pecans, to decorate

Method:

Grease and flour two round sandwich tins.

Preheat the oven to 180C.

Whisk the sugar and eggs together till light. Gradually add the oil, whisking all the time until combined. Add the grated pumpkin and apple, mix well.

Sieve the flour, bread soda, baking powder and spices into a bowl. Add the flour mix to the wet batter and fold in gently until combined. Divide the batter between the two tins and bake for 20-25 mins till set and golden.

Meanwhile whip the icing ingredients together till light and airy. Once the cakes are cooled, sandwich them together with the cream cheese icing. Spread a layer on top and scatter with pecans and lemon zest.

PUMPKIN FONDOOOOO

Makes 1

“This fondue is great fun. I would always recommend using smaller pumpkins as decorations around the house and the best part is you can eat them after! Pumpkins are so sweet and tasty once roasted, and make a perfect cauldron filled with melted cheese sauce. Keep the pumpkin seeds and roast them to add crunch and flavour. All you need is a freshly baked Lidl baguette for dipping into the creamy cheese. It is so good!” – Lilly Higgins

Ingredients:

1 medium pumpkin

100g gouda cheese slices

100g emmental slices

250ml cream

Pinch nutmeg

Salt

Black pepper

Thyme

1 tsp honey

100g pumpkin seeds, reserve them from inside the pumpkin

1 tsp olive oil

Pinch sea salt

1 tsp paprika

To serve:

1 baguette, sliced

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180C.

Wash the pumpkin. Remove the top and keep as a lid. Scrape out any seeds and loose fibres from inside the pumpkin using a spoon. Set some seeds aside for roasting.

Sit the pumpkin onto a high sided roasting tray. Season the inside of the pumpkin with salt and pepper. Finely chop the cheese slices and place them inside the pumpkin along with the cream. Season well with salt and pepper. Add the pinch of nutmeg and a few sprigs of thyme. Mix together gently then place the pumpkin top back on like a lid. Brush the entire pumpkin with a little olive oil.

Bake for one hour then remove the top. Return it to the oven for 15 minutes so the cheese sauce begins to brown and bubble. Serve drizzled with honey and scatter the seeds inside, serve with the baguette slices for dipping.

Optional:

While the pumpkin is in the oven, wash and dry the pumpkin seeds. Mix them on a tray with oil, salt and paprika. Bake for 20-25 mins alongside the fondue, turning regularly till crispy.

