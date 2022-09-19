Lidl hosts Savvy Super Club with ambassador Kathryn Thomas

Lidl hosted an exclusive Lidl Savvy Super Club at Crow Street restaurant in Dublin last week with Lidl CEO J.P Scally and Lidl Ambassador Kathryn Thomas.

Guests at the event were treated to a three-course menu that showcased a range of Lidl’s great value and award-winning food and wine. The Lidl Savvy Super Club proved to guests that you don’t need to compromise on the quality of food and wine when shopping at Lidl.

Guests were served a choice of cocktails upon arrival, including an Autumn Berry Bellini- fruity Bellini made from Lidl’s award-winning Prosecco Superiore and mixed berries.

A Lidl Bramble cocktail was also on the menu. The Bramble was made with a refreshing mix of Wild Burrow Irish Gin, freshly squeezed lemon juice and mixed berries, garnished with blackberries and a slice or lemon. How delicious!

The mouth-watering menu was a collaboration between the culinary team at Crow Street, led by chef Dave Coffrey and restaurant Manager Damien Quinn, and Lidl, to create the tasty menu with Lidl’s award-winning food and wine.

Starters

To kick the evening off, guests enjoyed a choice of three starters options of West Cork chilli and garlic prawns with Deluxe dry cured chorizo, lemon and parsley; Deluxe Italian antipasti platter, sundried tomato, olives, artichokes, fresh basil pesto, sundried tomato pesto, rocket salad and grilled sourdough; or as a vegetarian option, grilled Irish courgettes, roast peppers & mini mozzarella salad with toasted pine nuts and Deluxe aged balsamic.

Mains

Guests had delicious options for their mains as well. The first was chargrilled Deluxe Irish Angus 36-dry aged striploin steak, crispy smashed potato, sauteed mushroom and onion with a Dundalgan Irish Whiskey peppercorn cream. The second option was a pan roast, Lighthouse Bay sea bass fillet, grilled tender stem broccoli, crushed potato and scallions with tomato and caper salsa. Non meat-eating guests could choose a red lentil dahl, baby spinach, roast butternut squash, pickled onion and yoghurt flatbread.

Desserts

The menu ended on a fabulous choice of desserts including a Deluxe salted caramel and dark chocolate mousse with fresh cream; an Irish Brambley apple and blackberry hazelnut crumble with Deluxe vanilla ice-cream; or a Deluxe Irish cheese board. The cheese board included Cashel Blue, Tipperary Brie, Cooleeney Camembert, Vintage Cheddar, grapes, honey and spiced poached pears, and crackers.

The menu was expertly paired with a white wine- Winemakers Selection Chenin Blanc from South Africa, and a red- Chilean Malbec Reserva Privada.

After the delectable meal was finished, guests were encouraged to guess the cost of their meal. The overall winner of the pierce guessing game was Deirdre Reynolds with a price of €3.74 for a three course meal. This event perfectly showcased just how affordable it is to recreate the restaurant-worthy meals at home by doing your full shop at Lidl.