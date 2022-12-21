​​​​​​​Lidl has great range of fizz this Christmas with prices starting at just €3.99

Lidl Ireland have a great selection of seasonal sparklers in store this festive season and what’s even better is there is something to suit every budget with prices starting at just €3.99.

Recently named ‘Drinks Retailer of the Year’ at the Irish Quality Food Awards, Lidl’s multi-award-winning range is likely to spark a bit of magic at the dinner table this Christmas and New Year’s. Lidl’s Master of Wine, Richard Bampfield, has handpicked the retailer’s bestselling and highest rated Prosecco, Cava and Champagne to curate a sensational range that’s sure to delight this Christmas and New Year.

Prosecco

Lidl is the go-to-place for all your celebratory bubbles this joyful season with a great variety of prosecco in store. The Prosecco Spumante DOC at €11.49 is fresh, off-dry, lightly creamy and fruity. For €3.99, pick up a Mini Prosecco Spumante DOC (200ml) to keep in the fridge in case of emergencies.

For those of you who prefer a more refined, drier prosecco then customer favourite, Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore (€12.99) is the one for you. Valdobbiadene is the town in the heart of the Prosecco region and produces Prosecco with extra finesse and elegance. The classy bottle makes for the perfect gift too. Made with organically grown grapes, the Organic Prosecco Extra Dry at €13.99 is another one for fans of a drier prosecco.

If you are looking for something a little less fizzy, but just as fresh and fruity Richard recommends the Prosecco Treviso DOC Frizzante, at just €7.99. With Prosecco Rosé growing ever-more popular, Lidl offers a fabulous vintage version, Prosecco Spumante Rosé Millesima, for just €12.99. Made with a drop of red wine to give the attractive, pale pink colour, this tastes just like white Prosecco, with a hint of strawberry.

Champagne

If cava is your bubbly of choice, the Arestel Cava Brut is a drier option. With notes of citrus and cream, this sparkling wine is made by the same method as champagne but costing significantly less at just €11.49. Lidl’s Amorany Cava Gran Cuvée Brut DO (€11.49) is another crowd pleaser this Christmas for every joyous moment the occasion brings. Its greater depth and complexity of flavour is gained by keeping it in the wine cellars for longer.

Commenting on the range, Richard Bampfield, Lidl’s Master of Wine, has said: “Remember that it is always a good idea to have a bottle of fizz in the fridge for those unexpected guests. Sparkling wine also makes an excellent gift if you are not sure what to take round to friends and family.”

Whether you’re looking to impress your dinner guests or gift someone something bubbly this Christmas, your local Lidl is the go-to-place for luxury bubbly for less this holiday season. The retailer’s premium range of Seasonal Sparklers are available at market-leading value across all 176 stores nationwide. Additional items are being added on a weekly basis so keep an eye on the in-store leaflet or visit www.lidl.ie to keep up to date.