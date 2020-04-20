Liam Payne reveals One Direction reunion is in the works

One Direction are set to celebrate their ten year anniversary this July and it looks like the world’s biggest boyband will reunite for the special occasion.

Liam Payne spilled the details on their reunion during a chat with DJ Alesso. The singer revealed that he has been talking to his former bandmates.

He explained that he is in the middle of arranging a group FaceTime with Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, however it is unknown if Zayn Malik will rejoin the band.

"We've been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment. You [Alesso] can come and fill in for Zayn. Join the band,” Payne joked.

“I can't say too much. Louis told me off for revealing a bit about our plans the other day. So I had a group telling off on the group chat."

The 26-year-old previously spoke about the potential reunion in an interview with The Sun. “We've got a ten-year anniversary coming up so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice.”

Payne said it felt good to re-connect with his bandmates and see people he hadn’t seen for a long time.

He shared that they’ve got a couple of different projects lined up, "There's a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around. But more than anything it's just been a real good time for us to connect together again."

We are more than ready for One Direction to get back together!