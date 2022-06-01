Liam Payne opens up about relationship with Cheryl Cole and son Bear

One Direction band member Liam Payne has opened up about becoming a dad at 23 years of age and describes what life is like co-parenting with Cheryl Cole.

While speaking on YouTuber Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive, Liam explains that he loves to take his son to school and does it “once or twice a week”. The singer especially likes to surprise his 5-year-old by showing up for the school-run randomly in the morning and went on to say that Bear once said, “Wow Daddy, that was the biggest surprise of my life you being here today”.

“Taking care of him and watching him grow”, is an important part of Payne’s life.

When speaking about his ex Cheryl Cole, Liam said, “She’s the best mum in the world. I couldn’t ask for someone better. The relationship we have with each other now as friends has only grown more”.

“She gives me full autonomy of my own life to be able to go and do what I do and at the same time I know he’s being taken care of”.

When it comes to co-parenting Bear, Liam wants to be very involved in his son’s life so he doesn’t miss out on anything. “They live like three minutes from my house. I always glue myself to where he is and I don’t want to miss a thing of that. I put my time in with my son”

When he was preparing to become a dad, Liam explained his fears for what was to come, “When Bear was first born I was so excited for him to be born. I thought what if I don’t love him enough, like it was such a worry for me”.

The Strip That Down singer described Cheryl’s birth with Bear also. “His mum, she’d haemorrhaged quite badly in birth so she was asleep the whole day so the first 24 hours of his life, I was 23 with a baby in a room and I had to take care of it and I didn’t even have any babysitters or anything”.

The 28-year-old went on to say, “The end of the night finished with me with a PlayStation controller, my little boy on my arm and playing FIFA like ‘This is the coolest thing ever’”.

Liam and Cheryl met while he was competing on The X-Factor with boyband One Direction. Reports that the couple began dating started in 2016 and the pair welcomed their son Bear on Mother's Day 2017. In summer of 2018, Cheryl confirmed the couple had split.