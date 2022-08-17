Leona Lewis delights fans with adorable snaps of newborn baby Carmel

Leona Lewis has melted the hearts of her fans by sharing adorable photos of her newborn daughter Carmel Allegra, whom she welcomed into the world on July 22, with her husband Dennis Juach.

The X-Factor winner took to Instagram to post a carousel of sweet pictures of her and Carmel since welcoming her into the world last month.

In one of the cute snaps, Leona is cradling Carmel in a swaddle around her chest. Another photo shows the new arrival’s tiny hand wrapped around Lewis’ finger.

The final picture captures Carmel lying down in a white Moses basket with her face covered by a cloud decoration from a mobile above the cot.

Leona captioned the post, “A month with you my love”, followed by a white heart emoji.

Friends and fans of the Bleeding Love singer headed to the comments to congratulate Leona on the birth of her newborn and to share their thoughts on how cute the photos are.

Fashion designer Julia Clancey wrote, “Congratulations beautiful lady. Much love to you all. You deserve every happiness”.

“Oh my heart, sweet precious babe xox”, penned The Bill actress Rhea Bailey.

A fan of the singer said, “Awww my heart is gushing here! Precious moments of mother & daughter”, while a second added, “Beautiful Leona, a love like no other. Your blessed”.

The A Moment Like This singer shared the exciting news that she had given birth to baby Carmel by sharing a snap of the tot with Leona and Dennis’ hand holding her, and captioned it, “And then there were three. Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22”.

Dennis proposed to Leona in 2018, after they celebrated their eight year anniversary. The pair went on to tie the knot in July 2019 in Tuscany.

The couple revealed they were expecting their first child together in March of this year by sharing a snap of Leona posing in a stunning black frock with her growing baby bump.