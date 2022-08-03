Leona Lewis announces birth of first child & shares cute name

Congratulations are in order for Leona Lewis and her husband Dennis Jauch as they have welcomed their first child into the world together.

Leona has given birth to a baby girl and has shared her adorable name with the world.

The 37-year-old shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting a cute photo of her new arrival in her arms, with Dennis’ hand placed on their baby.

Leona captioned the post, “And then there were three. Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22”.

Carmel is such a sweet name! It is of Hebrew origin and according to Thinkbabynames.com, means ‘garden’ or ‘orchard’, and has biblical connections.

A host of famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for the new parents.

Singer Callum Scott wrote, “Congratulations guys!!!", after multiple heart-eye emojis.

Professional dancer Arthur Gouroulian penned, “Beautiful Beautiful. Congratulations. Je vous envoi plein d’amour à tous les trois”, which translates from French to, ‘Sending lots of love to all three of you’.

“Wow, congratulations! Blessings”, added singer and producer Juan Magan.

The Bleeding Love singer confirmed that she was expecting her first child with Dennis in March of this year with a snap of her posing with her growing bump. She wrote, "Can't wait to meet you in the Summer".

Leona and Dennis first started dating in 2010 when Dennis worked as a backup dancer on Leona’s Labyrinth tour. Jauch went on to propose to Leona in 2018, soon after their eight year anniversary.

The pair tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in July 2019 at singer Sting’s 16th century estate in Tuscany.