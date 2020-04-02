Leighton Meester and Adam Brody reportedly expecting baby #2

It looks like Leighton Meester and Adam Brody's family is about to get a lot bigger. The couple are reportedly expecting their second child together and we couldn't be happier for them.

The Gossip Girl star was recently spotted on a walk with her husband and their four-year-old daughter Arlo in Los Angeles. In the photos, Meester is wearing black dungarees, which show off her blooming baby bump, a grey T-shirt and dark sunglasses.

Neither Brody or Meester have commented on the news, which comes as no surprise as the pair are notoriously private about their personal lives.

Meester previously opened up about motherhood to US Weekly: "People started telling me before [I had] a kid, ‘You’re going to really love them. Then you’re like, ‘Yeah, obviously, I’ll love them,'"

"And then you do [have them] and you’re like, ‘Oh. OK. I don’t love anyone else. I just love them. And I don’t even love myself as much as I love them! Not even close.’ I don’t know, would I kill somebody or die for them? Sure. I would.”

Huge congratulations to the parents. 2020 will be such a special year for them!