Leigh-Anne Pinnock unveils Disneyland family trip with toddler twins

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been making memories!

The Little Mix singer has revealed that she recently took her husband Andre Gray and their toddler twins to Disneyland Paris.

On her Instagram account last night, Leigh-Anne chose to share several photos and videos of the family-of-four’s time at the iconic theme park.

Leigh-Anne, who continues to shield her children’s identities on social media, showcased sweet snaps of herself and Andre outside the Disneyland castle with their toddlers, who are believed to be twin girls.

Along with videos of her two-year-old twins watching the nightly fireworks show, the proud mum also included a heartwarming image of the moment her daughters met Princess Jasmine from Aladdin.

“Disney Dump,” Leigh-Anne exclaimed in the caption of her post, before going on to detail if her children enjoyed the fun-filled holiday.

“we had the cutest little family trip. Bubbas LOVEDDDD it! Screamed when they met Minnie,” the 32-year-old gushed, adding: “just too too cute!”.

Following the glimpses into Leigh-Anne and Andre’s trip with their little ones, many fans of the Shout Out To My Ex hitmaker have taken to her comments section to express their delight at her post.

Credit: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Instagram

“Their little dances and jumps, cuteness overload,” one follower penned.

“It’s not a trip to Disney if you don’t get any Mickey/Minnie mouse ears,” another joked.

“Hope you all had the most amazing time,” a third fan added.

Leigh-Anne and Andre surprised their fanbase in August 2021 when they announced that they had secretly welcomed twins.

The couple’s children were later able to attend their wedding, when Leigh-Anne and her footballer beau tied the knot in Jamaica on June 3 last year.

In an interview with RTÉ in October, the hit singer admitted: “Motherhood has been the wildest journey I’ve ever been on.”

Leigh-Anne also explained how her twins have influenced her upcoming album, noting: “I think about them all the time and of course, I’m writing about them. There’s a beautiful song on the album about them and many more to come.”