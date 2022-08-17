Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares snaps of rarely seen twins for their first birthday

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock is celebrating her twins turning one after welcoming them into the world in August 2021 with her footballer fiancé Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne has taken to Instagram to share a touching message alongside a collection of new photos of the rarely seen twins to her 9M followers.

The snaps include a picture of Leigh-Anne and Andre at the hospital before the twins arrived, the siblings giving each other a kiss, and the singer breastfeeding the tots.

The post is captioned, “Our cubbies turn one today. I am filled with so much emotion, pride but mostly happiness. I never knew how this was going to change my life, being a mum to two incredible little bubbas”.

“I am so so grateful and so lucky that I get to wake up to their smiles every morning. My life has a whole new meaning”.

The mum-of-two went on to say, “I have been given a miracle and I will never have the words to express how thankful I am for it”.

Many celeb pals and fans commented on the 30-year-old’s adorable post, including her fiancé. Andre sweetly penned, “Never be able to repay you for giving me them, cant thank you enough for that and for being the most incredible to my babies, we are so lucky”.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire’s Taylor Ward wrote, “Too cute”, while The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Pope said, “So special”.

“Awwww happy birthday twinnies!”, added twin YouTubers Lucy and Lydia.

Andre proposed to Leigh-Anne in May 2020, after the pair had been an item for four years. A year later, the Sweet Melody singer announced she was pregnant.

Since welcoming the twins into the world, Pinnock has not shown their faces online, nor has she shared their names or genders with her fans.