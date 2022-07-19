Leigh-Anne Pinnock posts rare video of her adorable twins walking

Former Little Mix band member Leigh-Anne Pinnock is close to celebrating her twin’s first birthday and has shared a video to mark the occasion.

Posting a sweet black and white video of the twins holding onto a walker and trying to walk together she wrote, “The bond is growing and it’s melting my heart, I can’t believe my cubbies are 11 months mannnn”.

An acoustic version of Ben E. King’s Stand By Me is playing in the background of the adorable clip.

Leigh-Anne’s older sisters shared the video to their Instagram stories with Sairah writing, “You are bossing being a mum, so proud of you! I love you babies sooo much”. Sian added, “Two of my most favourite tiny people, @leighannepinnock @andregray_ man you guys done well”.

Fans of the 30-year-old rushed to the comments to share how cute they thought the siblings were and how they couldn’t believe they were already 11 months old.

One fan wrote, “What?! They were only born yesterday, They are flippin’ amazing”.

“Look at them, how are they going to be 1 next month? I remember you posting them when they were first born time flies”, penned a second fan.

A third follower added, “They’re growing up so fast, can't believe they’ll be 1 next month”.

Leigh-Anne and her fiancé Andre Grey welcomed their children into the world in August 2021 and have yet to reveal the little ones’ names and genders.

Pinnock has kept their faces off of social media and has only posted snaps of them from behind to keep their faces hidden.

Andre popped the question to Leigh-Anne in May 2020 after four years of dating. The mum-of-two joked that the pair had already tied the knot in Jamaica after rumours started circulating that they were going to get married on the Caribbean island while on holiday there. She wrote, “Just marri… kidding”.