Lauren Goodger reveals daughter Lorena’s ashes were used in latest tattoo

Former The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Goodger has shared a heartfelt tribute to her late daughter Lorena by getting her name tattooed on her.

Lauren took to her Instagram Stories on the evening of Sunday, August 21, to share a photo of the tattoo, which is placed on her wrist, to her 854K followers.

The touching ink reads, “Lorena”, in a cursive font followed by a small butterfly.

Credit: Instagram

The 35-year-old wrote, “So my Lorena tattoo has been tattooed with her ashes. It’s something special. Her ashes are now tattooed in me forever”.

Goodger went on to say, “Everyday I go through my list that is full of things that I have to do either for my babies, my home, my future for my Larose and my [angel] baby… this was one on my list that was on my mind everyday and I’m so glad it’s [ticked off]”.

Lauren tragically lost her daughter Lorena on July 8, soon after she was born, due to heartbreaking complications that involved the newborn’s umbilical cord having two knots in it and being wrapped around her neck.

When speaking about the harrowing event, Lauren said, “Words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me”.

The reality TV star is already mum to a one-year-old daughter named Larose, whom she describes as, “My rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive”.

Lauren shared the emotional news last week that she brought Lorena’s ashes home with her following her funeral. She wrote, “We picked up Lorena’s ashes today. She is now at home with us”.

Losing her daughter isn't the only heartbreak Lauren has faced recently as her ex-boyfriend of five years, Jake McLean, sadly passed away last month following a car crash in Turkey.