Lauren Goodger opens up about returning to TOWIE

Lauren Goodger has been opening up about making her return to The Only Way is Essex.

The 37-year-old first appeared on the show when it debuted on our screens in 2010, and ended up leaving her full-time role in 2015.

After being spotted filming for TOWIE last month, Lauren has since confirmed her return to the show.

In a new interview with OK!, Goodger spoke about ‘feeling ready’ to make her reality show comeback following the tragic death of her youngest daughter.

Lauren gave birth to Lorena in July 2022 but just minutes after she was born, the tot heartbreakingly passed away.

She is also mum to two-year-old Larose whom she welcomed into the world with her ex-partner Charles Drury in 2021.

Explaining that she ‘went through a terrible time’, following Lorena’s death, Lauren has now shared an insight into ‘finding herself again’ and returning to television.

“I was going to go back two years ago but then I had Larose and then went through a terrible time with my second pregnancy and everything else, so it just wasn’t ever the right time”.

“If the producers had spoken to me a year ago, I wouldn’t have done it – but I feel ready now.”

Goodger continued, “I wasn’t nervous because TOWIE’s sort of my home, but I’ve been in a mum bubble so the first day of filming was a complete shock”.

“It’s like driving a car though. You might not do it for 10 years, but then you get back in the driver’s seat and pick it straight back up. You don’t forget what you’re doing. And when I was in mum mode, nothing else mattered for such a long time, but now I’m finding myself again”.

“I’m remembering who I was before I became a mum and that’s so important and healthy. All my friends have got jobs and work – most mums do – and I want Larose to see that I’ve got a job too”.

Lauren went on to talk about a main difference between the show when she was first on it compared to now.

“We have welfare teams on set for every scene. That’s completely changed from when I first started – there wasn’t that support. They chat to you, ask how you’re feeling and actually work with you to make sure you’re OK”.

“If there’s something someone isn’t comfortable with, welfare will stop it, whereas back in the day it was just, ‘This is telly. This is showbiz.’ It didn’t matter what you felt”.

“So having that in place is amazing. And it’s amazing that the producers know I’m a mum with a routine now, so I won’t film at certain times and they’re totally fine with it all. I’m honestly really enjoying it again. It’s really good fun”.

Lauren also mentioned the possibility of having Larose appear on the reality programme.

“Her dad and I are discussing it together because I want us to agree. I don’t mind her being on the show at this age, but it would be different if she was a teenager. I’d love her to make a little cameo with Amy’s kids – that would be lovely”.