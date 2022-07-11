Lauren Goodger flooded with support after heartbreaking baby loss

On Sunday morning, TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger shared the heartbreaking news that her daughter Lorena, whom she had carried to full term and given birth to on Friday, had sadly passed away.

The 35-year-old mum shared a black and white photo of her and her little one’s two hands, writing in the caption, “Lorena [angel emoji] R.I.P 08.07.22 she was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister.”

Continuing, Lauren said, “Words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me.”

Lauren explained that she experienced no complications during her pregnancy or during childbirth, adding that her baby girl was fine and healthy. “I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself – she was perfect.” Lauren wrote.

The former reality star has said that she’s home from hospital now and that herself and her daughter’s father, Charles Drury, have “spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet.”

She’s asked photographers to respect their privacy at this time while they grieve and plan their daughter’s funeral.

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My [angel emoji] Lorena I love you so much,” Lauren harrowingly wrote.

Of course it wasn’t long before Lauren’s heartbreaking announcement was flooded with messages of love and support from friends, family, fans and fellow TOWIE co-stars.

“Sending you love Lauren,” Amy Childs commented.

The Only Way Is Essex alum Gemma Collins wrote, “Lauren I am devastated for you sending so much love right now.”

“Lauren. I am so so so sorry. This is heartbreaking. Sending you so much love and strength. God has gained a perfect little angel,” wrote Ferne McCann.

“Heartbreaking, sending you so much love,” Lydia Bright commented.

“Sending you so much love, strength and positive energy,” wrote former Love Island star Malin Andersson, who sadly lost her baby girl Consy at just five-weeks-old back in 2019. Continuing, she said, “Here if you ever need to talk. Take your time.. you are so loved.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Lauren and Charles during this harrowing time.