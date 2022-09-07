Lauren Goodger admits she is ‘broken’ since losing her daughter

Former The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Goodger has opened up about struggling over the last few weeks since losing her newborn daughter Lorena.

Lauren tragically lost Lorena in July due to complications after she was born, and has been keeping her followers up to date with her experience with grief since her sad loss.

Taking to Instagram today, the 35-year-old shared a black and white photo of her holding baby Lorena’s hand with a heartbreaking caption that read, “Been the hardest week yet so many feelings and thoughts and sadness. Don’t know where to turn right now”.

“Posting on my social media keeping busy but inside I am broken and it’s not getting easier it’s getting harder feel like I’ve had to deal with so much… and as much as people are there for you I’m so alone”.

She continued, “Nothing will change what I’ve been through… There must be a god and some sort of good to come from all this? As so much more is going on and has happened and people I’ve lost. You couldn’t write it”.

Credit: Instagram

The song When I Need You by Céline Dion plays over the touching picture.

As well as tragically losing her daughter in July, Lauren’s ex-boyfriend of five years, Jake McLean, passed away following a car crash in Turkey that same month.

The former reality television star is already mum to one-year-old Larose, who she describes as her ‘everything’ since losing her second daughter. Following Lorena’s passing, Lauren has brought her ashes home to be with her and also used some of Lorena’s ashes in a tattoo she got as a tribute to her.