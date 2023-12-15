Laura Dern reacts as Nicole Kidman ‘confirms’ return of Big Little Lies

Laura Dern has spoken out about the possible return of Big Little Lies!

Last month, Laura’s co-star Nicole Kidman dropped a huge announcement that a third season of the hit HBO show is in the works.

Speaking at a Ladies Professional Golf Association Q&A event on November 17, the 56-year-old was asked to name some of the highlights of her career.

"[Big Little Lies] sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children, and I was thinking I was going to retire," explained Nicole, who plays Celeste Wright in the series.

"And then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show. And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success. And we will we be bringing you a third one, just FYI,” she teased, to huge cheers from the audience.

Although the actress’ bombshell has yet to be formally confirmed, one of her castmates has now chosen to weigh in on the possibility.

Laura Dern, who is known for her role as Renata Klein, addressed her thoughts on returning to Big Little Lies.

"Well, let's just say we're best friends in art and in life," she gushed in an interview with Today.com.

"And there would be nothing more fun for all of us. You know, we would have the time of our lives,” Laura added, neither confirming nor denying Nicole’s declaration.

Big Little Lies, based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, first launched as a miniseries in 2017. After sweeping the Emmy awards, the show returned for a second season in 2019, with Meryl Streep joining the cast.

However, after the death of the show’s director in 2021, actress Zoe Kravitz admitted uncertainty about a third season.

"I don't think it is [returning]," she stated on TikTok last year.

"We talked about doing a season three a lot and, unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year and I just can't imagine going on without him,” she added.