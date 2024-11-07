Laura Anderson gives update after daughter Bonnie was hospitalised

Laura Anderson has shared a health update on her 14-month-old daughter Bonnie.

Earlier this week, the former Love Islander revealed that she had to “dash to A&E”, with Bonnie because her little one suffered a convulsion, and now, Laura has explained how the scary situation occurred and recalled the night it took place.

On her Instagram Stories, Laura shared a video of herself talking to her 1.5M followers as she revealed, “Hey gang, I just thought I’d come on and give you a little update on Bonnie and let you know what happened the other night”.

“Oh my goodness! Sorry I’m being quiet, I was like, ‘I don’t know if I should proper share’, but then like no big deal, it’s all good and maybe it could be a little bit helpful”.

Laura continued, “So we went to A&E and the doctors there said that she’d had febrile convulsions which I’d learned about when I was crew. It's when you know your baby has a really high temperature – body can’t deal with it anymore and they just have a fit”.

“To be honest, after speaking to a friend who’s a nurse, she actually said it sounds more like rigor, which I’d never heard of. So this is more when the temperature of your baby fluctuates, so goes up and down, because she’d had a temperature during the day. After a nap, gave her Calpol and then when she came out of the bath, she was shivering, which is weird because she had a hot bath. I was in it with her, it was fine”.

“Then I put her down to dry her like I usually do, on her mat before bed and do all her creams and her jammies and stuff. She started shaking and she went blue, so like her hands, her feet, her mouth. When I saw the blueness I was thinking, 'Okay lack of oxygen somehow in the body', and she was screaming”.

Laura goes on to reveal that she tried to call 111 but couldn’t get through to them so she rang her mum and decided she had to bring Bonnie to hospital.

“Managed to dry her quickly, put her PJ’s on, throw clothes on, got in the car. She was silent in the car, honestly, longest drive of my life… The whole limp-like reaction and being silent after she’s been screaming was quite scary”.

“Got into A&E, her temperature had spiked again. I’m just so happy that it happened at that moment and not after I popped her down to bed… Then when we were in the hospital, she started to get a rash over her body”, Laura went on to reveal but later confirmed that the rash is now almost gone but Bonnie is still ‘out of sorts’.

The reality star added, “They said she has a viral infection, her throat’s red so I guess when they have this viral infection that’s when they get the temperature because their body’s fighting bacteria or something”. She also confirmed that Bonnie hasn't had any more seizures since the worrying incident.

When first revealing her daughter’s ill-health earlier this week, Anderson explained, “Feeling very grateful after a dash to A&E last night. Luckily enough I knew what a febrile convulsion was from being crew but my goodness, it's a different story when it's your child and you have to drive to the hospital yourself”.

“Also hats off to all the parents dealing with severely sick children and to the strength these children have. I do not know how you cope”.