Lacey Turner opens up about pregnancy after two miscarriages

The heartache that follows a miscarriage is one of the most painful feelings one will ever go through in life. The utter devastation and physical pain you experience is something Lacey Turner is all too familiar with. The EastEnders star suffered two harrowing losses before welcoming her first child last year.

Lacey admitted that it was hard for her to enjoy her pregnancy due to her past experiences. She spoke to The Sun about becoming a mum and how those losses impacted her during her pregnancy.

“I found pregnancy quite difficult as I couldn’t allow myself to be excited because of previous experiences, so it seemed very long,” she explained.

Lacey lost two of her babies at seven weeks so there’s no doubt she found this pregnancy quite overwhelming. “I was fascinated with my body and the changes it made and how incredible it is, but I also found the adjustments very hard at times especially towards the end.”

Despite her fears, Lacey went on to welcome her gorgeous daughter Dusty in July. “Being a mother is by far the hardest job I have ever done in my life. But it's also the best thing in the world.

"It has changed me because it makes you see everything differently. It highlights what’s important and what isn’t! I think I’m much more chilled out now I’m a mother.”

Lacey added: “I think until you have done it you can’t understand how challenging it is yet so rewarding.”

We love how honest Lacey is about her journey to motherhood. There’s no doubt many women will resonate with her story.