Kym Marsh supported as she breaks silence on dad’s death

Kym Marsh has broken her silence following the heartbreaking death of her dad.

The tragic news of the passing of Kym’s dad, David, was announced on Friday, revealing he had died ‘surrounded by his family’ following a battle with prostate cancer.

Kym has now spoken out about David’s death and has been inundated with support by fans and famous faces alike on social media.

The former Coronation Street actress took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute for her dad.

Sharing a photo of the pair smiling and hugging to her 608K followers, Kym wrote, “For the first time in my life….I have no words”.

“I love you dad. Always and forever. Rest easy Pops. Goodnight godbless”.

Many stars and fans headed to the comments to share supportive messages for Kym and her family.

TV presenter Paddy McGuinness penned, “A lovely, lovely man. Sorry for your loss Kym. x”.

Kym’s former Corrie co-star Faye Brooks said, “Sending you and your family all the love beautiful lady”.

The 47-year-old’s previous Strictly Come Dancing co-star Ellie Simmonds also commented to say, “Sending you and your family so much love. Thinking about you”.

When announcing the news of her dad’s death, the Marsh family released a statement to the PA news agency that reads, “It is with immense sadness that we confirm the passing of David Marsh”.

“A much loved husband, dad, grandad, great grandad and friend to many, David passed away peacefully at home yesterday surrounded by his family”.

The statement closed off by adding, “We are truly heartbroken and ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time”.

Kym previously penned a moving tribute for her dad to mark Father’s Day last year where she described him as ‘the best dad anyone could wish for’.

Sharing the message online, Marsh said, “Dad you inspire me daily. Your strength in life has always been immeasurable. You tackle everything life throws at you with a smile on your face and always a joke at hand”.

“You are the best dad anyone could wish for and I’m so glad you are mine. Here’s to you poppa bear! Always your shadow. Love you always and forever”.