Kylie Jenner responds to deliver driver who claims he heard her baby screaming

Business mogul Kylie Jenner has slammed claims from a delivery driver that he heard her son screaming inside of her home.

TikTok user and Instacart delivery driver Pablo Tamayo posted a video to the platform, claiming to have entered Kylie Jenner’s property while delivering a $12 package of pepperoni, which was ordered from a local high-end grocery store in West Hollywood.

In the TikTok video Pablo says that he thought he recognised the house from somewhere, before realising that he had seen photos of it online, recognising it as Kylie Jenner’s home. “This bitch could have paid me more,” Pablo stated in the video.

“It's under the name of Ashton, so I'm guessing it's for her assistant or something,” he added before showing a clip of himself walking up to the gate. Pablo explains that he wasn’t allowed to drop the package at the gate and that he had to come inside.

After being allowed past the gate, Pablo says he walked along a path which was on top of a river. He then says that he got to see right inside Kyle’s home, claiming to have seen assistants and maids.

“I didn't see Kylie, I didn't see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream,” the 20-year-old influencer added.

However, quick to respond, Kylie has since shared a TikTok video of her own, showing off some delicious looking pepperoni sandwiches which she prepared for herself and her boyfriend Travis Scott.

As reported by E! News, Kylie then shared several since deleted comments in which she slams Pablo’s claims. “no one comes through the gate! the river ?? no river. the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry,” the mum-of-two wrote.

“i did not order this myself. ! he WAS tipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??” 24-year-old Kylie added.

Meanwhile, Pablo has since shared a second TikTok video featuring photos of the now legendary sandwich, writing, “You’re welcome, Travis,” in the caption.