Kylie Jenner enjoys fun day out shopping for her own brand with Stormi

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a fun mum-daughter day as she went shopping with little Stormi for her own make-up and skincare brands Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

The two spent some time in the make-up shop Ulta Beauty and bought an array of lipsticks, lip liners and highlighters. Stormi even picked up the last Mauve eyeshadow palette in the shop! Kylie looked delighted as she showed her daughter all of her own products on the shop shelves and exclaimed, “I’m so happy”.

Credit: Instagram

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to share snaps and a video she took to document the day. In one post where she and her four-year-old are holding up a basket of goodies Kylie wrote, “took my angel baby gorgeous goosey girl to see @kylieskin & @kyliecosmetics at @ultabeauty”. Such a cute nickname for the little one!

The reality television star continued, “Still such a dream every time i visit. Thank you to the entire ulta team always xx”.

Fans of the make-up mogul rushed to the comments to share how cute they thought rarely-seen Stormi is and how similar the pair look to each other.

One fan wrote, “Her smile when you said daughter!! So cute”. “They have the same smile”, added another.

Credit: Instagram

“OMG you guys are twins”, penned a third.

“You can be proud of yourself Kylie not everyone makes their dreams come true”, said another follower.

Kylie welcomed Stormi into the world on February 1, 2018 with boyfriend Travis Scott. The couple went on to have a son on February 2 of this year. Kylie and Travis originally named their son Wolf but have since changed it to a name unknown to the public.