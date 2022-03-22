Kylie Jenner announces that she’s changed her baby boy’s name

Giving your tiny tot their very own name can be one of the most difficult decisions a parent can make for their child, and Keeping Up With Kardashians star Kylie Jenner is taking the task very seriously.

Days after announcing the arrival of her son in February, Kylie revealed that she and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott had decided to name their baby boy Wolf, an unusual yet sweet name which is quickly becoming quite trendy.

However, taking to social media yesterday evening, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul has announced the news that her son is no longer named Wolf, adding that they “didn’t feel like it was him”.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the 24-year-old mum wrote on her Instagram Stories. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

While Kylie decided not to share the new name given to her baby boy, it’s likely that she’ll announce the moniker once her and Travis are absolutely sure that it’s the right fit for the youngest baby in the Kardashian clan.

This announcement comes shortly after Kylie shared the long-awaited pregnancy vlog, which documents her second pregnancy journey and even shows snippets from the delivery room, when her son was born.

Throughout the emotional video, many members of Kylie’s family leave sweet messages, talking about how much of a great mother Kylie is and about how excited they are to meet the new baby.

Kylie announced the arrival of her second bundle of joy this past February 7, as she shared a beautiful black and white photo of her son’s tiny fist being held by his big sister, Stormi. “2/2/22,” Kylie simply wrote in the caption, referencing her baby boy’s unique birthday.