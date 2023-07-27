Krispy Kreme set to launch limited-edition Reese’s Peanut Butter doughnut!

Krispy Kreme has partnered with Reese’s to put the iconic, fan-favourite Peanut Butter doughnut back into doughnut-lovers’ hands. Available from 31st July to 3rd September, this mouth-watering collab is ‘nut’ one to be missed!

The goodness doesn’t stop there! Krispy Kreme is unboxing joy by offering a free Reese’s Peanut Butter doughnut to the first 12 lucky customers queuing at each Krispy Kreme shop nationwide on the 31st July before 12:00. Moreover, Reese’s fans can also receive 15% off their multi-packs purchase including a Reese’s Doughnut, by using the code word ‘I’m Nuts!’ on Monday, 31st July and this offer is open to over 18’s only. T&Cs apply.

Each doughnut is lovingly crafted using Krispy Kreme’s signature soft dough, filled with 100% smooth Reese’s peanut butter, and then hand-dipped in Krispy Kreme’s chocolate icing, bringing fans the best of both brands. The delectable treat is topped off with crunchy, nibbed hazelnuts and creamy Reese’s peanut butter drops. Oozing with rich and creamy flavour, this limited-edition doughnut is sure to bring joy to all those who try it.

The limited-edition Reese’s doughnut is in all Krispy Kreme retail shops around Ireland as well as, supermarket cabinets, Tesco, Circle K, Plaza Group locations, Apple Green, and Center Parcs and through Delivery via Uber, Just Eat and Deliveroo from €3.75 per doughnut – prices may vary by location.

More information can be found on: krispykreme.ie/reeses-doughnuts.