Krispy Kreme launch egg-cellent limited edition Easter doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is making this Easter the hoppiest one yet with the launch of four eggs-quisite doughnuts to share with friends and family.

Available from 27th March until the 10th April, the range includes the Hip Hop Hooray doughnut – topped with strawberry icing and seasonal sprinkles.

For chocolate-lovers, there’s the brownie-filled Burrowing Bunny doughnut which is topped with cookie crumble, and the bunny-faced Bun-dle of joy doughnut, complete with bunny features which are too cute to eat – well, almost.

There’s also the exclusive Eggs-travaganza doughnut which features a swirl of chocolate icing and crunchy chocolate eggs for the ultimate Easter treat.

The Eggs-travaganza doughnut will be exclusive to Krispy Kreme’s feature dozen boxes. Doughnut lovers will want to pick up a box of these delectable doughnuts before they hop off the shelves!

Made fresh daily, and with the same delicious taste that Krispy Kreme fans know and love, the limited edition Easter doughnut range will be available in Krispy Kreme shops, supermarket cabinets, Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

The new limited-edition Easter range from Krispy Kreme includes:

Hip Hop Hooray (from €3.35) – An “earristibly” light and fluffy doughnut with strawberry flavour icing, topped with easter-themed sprinkles.

Bun-dle of joy (from €3.75) – White chocolate flavour Kreme filled, dipped in white icing and finished with a cheeky face.

Burrowing Bunny (from €3.75) – Filled with Brownie batter, topped with cookie crumble, flower, and bunny decoration.

Eggs-travaganza (feature pack exclusive) – Topped with a swirl of chocolate frosting and chocolate eggs to finish – an eggs-travaganza!

Feature dozen pack (from €26.95): an array of all four of the egg-cellent doughnuts coming to you next month. Available across selected supermarkets and Krispy Kreme shops.