Kris Jenner shares heartfelt tribute to Khloe on her birthday

Head of the Kardashian clan Kris Jenner is celebrating her daughter Khloe Kardashian’s birthday in the loveliest way- by sharing childhood snaps and a heartfelt tribute to her 38-year-old.

Kris took to Instagram to share the carousel on snaps with her 48.9M followers. In the post were photos of Khloe when she was just a tot, as a little girl, the two posing together, and a funny picture of Khloe dressed as her mum.

Jenner wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! I feel so blessed to get to go through this life being your mommy!! You are the most amazing daughter, sister, mommy, auntie, best friend, teacher, therapist, business woman and the funniest girl I know who looks at life with such a beautiful attitude”.

“You are kind, loving, sweet, so smart, generous beyond measure, gracious and you have incredible character. You are the strongest woman I have ever met”.

The 66-year-old continued, “You constantly teach the rest of us how to handle the most difficult things that life throws your way and you do it with such grace and integrity”.

Credit: Instagram

“I love you more than you will ever know and I thank God each and every day for you my gorgeous girl. Happy Birthday!!!! #happybirthdaykhloé”.

The ‘Momager’ also took to her Instagram stories to share a lovely photo of her, Khloe and Khloe’s four-year-old daughter True.

Khloe is one of Jenner’s six children. Her older sisters include 43-year-old Kourtney and 41-year-old Kim. Her brother Rob is 35-years-old, while her younger sisters Kendall and Kylie are 26-years-old and 24 years of age.