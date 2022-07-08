Kris Jenner shares cute tribute to Kourtney’s daughter Penelope on her birthday

Head of the Kardashian-Jenner clan Kris Jenner has shared the sweetest tribute to her granddaughter Penelope to celebrate her turning 10 years old.

Kris is known for sharing lovely messages for her children and grandchildren on their birthdays and Penelope was no different, but the 66-year-old posted a snap of the two wearing matching outfits and we can’t handle the cuteness!

Along with the throwback photo of the pair wearing lemon-themed frocks, Jenner shared pictures of Penelope with her mum Kourtney, of her dressed up in a tutu and posing with her dad Scott Disick.

The mum-of-six captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my little love bug Penelope!!!! From the moment you were born you have been the most precious, adorable, sweet, kind, smart, creative, imaginative, funny, witty, adventurous, thoughtful and lovable girl”.

She went on to say, “You are the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, cousin, niece, BFF, chef extraordinaire, beauty expert, shopping buddy, stylist and expert skier there is!!!”.

“I am beyond blessed and grateful God chose me to be your grandma and I love you more than I can ever explain!!!!!! Love, Lovey xoxo”.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a glimpse of what Penelope's party will look like on her Instagram stories. She posted a snap of pink heart-shaped balloons followed by pink flowers, cookies and a bouncing castle at their swimming pool.

Many fans of the famous family rushed to the comments to wish Kourtney and Scott’s only daughter a very happy birthday. The former couple are also parents to 12-year-old Mason and seven-year-old Reign.

Kris is grandmother to an incredible 11 grandchildren. All but one of her children, Kendall Jenner, have at least one child, with Kim having the most, four, with ex-husband Kanye West.