Kris Jenner pens moving message for granddaughter Chicago

Kris Jenner is celebrating her granddaughter Chicago.

Kris is known for her heartfelt birthday messages that she shares online for the friends and family in her life, and today is Chicago’s big day.

Chicago, daughter to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is turning six years old today.

To mark the special occasion, Kris was among the first of Chicago’s family members to pen a heartfelt birthday tribute to her online.

The infamous ‘Momager’ took to Instagram to unveil a collection of adorable photos to her 52.7M followers of her and Chicago together over the years with loved ones.

Some snaps show the 68-year-old cuddling the tot, while others show Kim posing for selfies Chicago and her other children.

Kris wrote a moving message to wish Chicago well on her special day in the caption of the post that reads, “Happy birthday to my angel pie Chi Chi!!!!! You are such a beautiful girl inside and out and your smile brightens everyone’s day!!!!”.

“You are the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, sister, cousin, niece, and friend and you are so kind, sweet, smart, creative, generous, loving and give the best hugs!”.

Jenner sweetly added, “You are such a blessing in our lives my sweet girl and I love you to the moon and back”.

Many fans of the Jenner-Kardashian family headed to the comments to send birthday wishes to little Chicago as she turns six and to reveal how much they think she looks like her mum.

One fan wrote, “She looks the most like Kim, happy birthday”.

“She is an absolute stunner. Happy birthday Chicago xx”, said a second fan.

Another commenter penned, “The cutest! Happy birthday beautiful Chicago”.

Last week, Kim excitedly spoke out about Chicago’s upcoming birthday as she shared a photo of the mum-and-daughter duo to her 364M Instagram followers.

She revealed, “It’s someone’s birthday sooooon”, followed by an infinity symbol and heart emoji in the post’s caption.

Chicago is Kim and Kanye’s second youngest child. The pair, who split in 2021, are also parents to 10-year-old North, eight-year-old Saint and four-year-old Psalm.