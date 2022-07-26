Kris Jenner pens heartfelt tribute to mum MJ on her 88th birthday

Kris Jenner has kicked off the birthday messages for her mum, Mary Jo, known as ‘MJ’ by her loved ones, as she turns 88 years old today, July 26, by sharing a sweet tribute to her.

Jenner took to Instagram to share a collection of rarely seen snaps of her and her mum over the years with a heartfelt message. The post has already racked up over 100K likes in just over an hour.

Among the pictures was a throwback snap of Kris, MJ, Rob, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Another photo shows MJ Shannon with the youngest children in the Kardashian/ Jenner brood, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as young girls.

The 66-year-old wrote, “Happy birthday to my very beautiful mommy M.J.! You are my best friend, my heart and my hero! Thank you for all you have done for me and every single memory we have made together!”.

“I thank God for the blessing to have you as my mom and I am so thankful for all we have been through together and the family we have built. I love you more than you will ever know Mom!! Xoxo”.

Many of Kris' 49.4M followers flocked to the comments to wish MJ a happy birthday, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna who penned, “Happy Birthday MJ”, and designer Eddie Zaratsian who added, “Happy Birthday to the woman who gave you life!”.

In a previous Mother’s Day post, Jenner described her mum as, “The most incredible mother, business woman, friend, grandmother, mentor and confidant”.

MJ has previously appeared on some episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and has recently been seen more often on the family’s Hulu series, The Kardashians, alongside daughter Kris, her famous grandchildren and great grandchildren.