Kourtney Kardashian shares video of brave Penelope being a real thrill-seeker

Keeping Up with The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian has shown how much of a thrill-seeking daredevil her daughter Penelope is in a new video.

The 42-year-old took to Instagram to share a carousel of snaps and videos of a trip she and her children are on to her 185M followers.

In the post is a video of nine-year-old Penelope taking the plunge and going zip-lining across a vast forest on her own. Penelope is a lot braver than us because she looks so high up!

In the short video, Penelope could be heard saying, “Bye Mom, ready?”, before she launched herself off the timber platform she was standing on. Kourt captioned the post, “Camp North”.

Fans of the reality television star rushed to the comments to share how impressed they were by Penelope’s bravery. One wrote, “So much fun! P is so brave”.

“I love pen, kourt, she’s got you in her. I love it”, penned another.

A third follower added, “P is such a little bad*ss”.

Among the other photos she posted, was a snap of her youngest, Reign, in front of archery targets. The family were obviously enjoying an active holiday in the woods, as well as playing board games by the fireplace.

In another picture, Kourtney wore quite the statement headpiece as she had a beanie on her head with a knife sticking out of it. Her fashion choices are really fitting in with the eerie The Cabin In The Woods vibes of her photos.

The mum-of-three recently recovered from having Covid-19 for the second time and took to her Instagram stories to share the tips she posted on her lifestyle blog Poosh about how she got over the virus.