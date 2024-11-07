Kourtney Kardashian shares insight into son Rocky’s first birthday

Kourtney Kardashian has been celebrating!

On November 1, The Kardashians star marked the first birthday of her son, Rocky. Kourtney welcomed her little one into the world last year alongside her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

In honour of the exciting celebrations, Kourtney has now treated her fanbase to a glimpse into the birthday party that she organised for Rocky.

Last night, the 45-year-old took to Instagram to post several photos and videos from the big day, which was Disneyland themed.

At the entrance to the party, guests were greeted with an archway and a ‘Baby Barker’ sign. Throughout the party, there were multiple snack carts available with Disney-shaped treats, such as pretzels and churros.

Mickey Mouse also attended the celebrations to mark Rocky’s birthday, as the celebrations then moved into the evening in Disneyland, California.

In honour of her baby son, Kourtney simply penned in her caption: “Happy 1”.

Following the sweet glimpse into Rocky’s birthday party, many fans have since been taking to Kourtney’s comments section to express their own well-wishes.

“Adorable, you guys throw the best parties!” one follower exclaimed.

“Happy birthday baby Barker,” another added.

Before welcoming Rocky on November 1, Kourtney’s pregnancy was threatened in September as she had to undergo emergency fetal surgery.

Kourtney – who is also a mum to her daughter Penelope (12), sons Mason (14) and Reign (9) – has never disclosed why she needed to have emergency surgery.

However, in a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney recalled that it was during an at-home scan that she was told she would need to have surgery the following morning.

“The doctor who will come to the house to do the scan is a high-risk doctor, who's really detailed and thorough at looking for everything. And something caught his eye where he wanted me to see a couple specialists,” she explained.

"The timing of it was miraculous. That saved everything. My doctor's like, 'There's nothing that you did wrong. It's not age-related. It's just a super rare thing that happened,” she added.