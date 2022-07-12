Kourtney Kardashian shares heartfelt birthday tribute for daughter Penelope

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian is one proud mum, as she celebrates her daughter Penelope’s 10th birthday.

Taking to social media early this morning, the mum-of-three shared a loving birthday tribute to mark her daughter’s special day.

“I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady,” 43-year-old Kourtney sweetly wrote. “She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope,” she added.

Kourtney then goes on to describe her little girl’s fabulous birthday celebrations, writing in her Instagram caption that the day was “filled with matching pyjamas” and “fuzzy slippers” as Penelope and her friends all got cosy together “in blow up hearts” to enjoy “outdoor movies and lots of rainbow sprinkles.”

Alongside this heartfelt tribute, Kourtney also shared a series of adorable photos from Penelope’s big birthday bash, including a beautiful mother-daughter selfie in which they’re wearing matching PJs.

On July 9, Penelope’s actual birthday, her dad Scott Disick shared a lovely birthday message of his own. “Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. Happy birthday p! Words will never describe how much love I have 4 you!” 39-year-old Scott wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet throwback photo of Penelope when she was much younger.

Scott and Kourtney share three children together. As well as 10-year-old Penelope they’re also proud parents to their two sons, 12-year-old Mason and seven-year-old Reign. Meanwhile, Kourtney is also a step-mum to her husband Travis Barker’s three children, 16-year-old Alabama, 18-year-old Landon and 23-year-old Atiana, Travis’ former step-daughter.