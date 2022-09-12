Kourtney Kardashian reveals what new brand Lemme really is

Kourtney Kardashian has finally revealed to her fans what her Lemme brand is and it’s not what we were expecting!

The Kardashian clan have always been into fashion, make-up, skincare and perfume, with all of Kourtney’s sisters having dabbled in that world- Kendall being the exception with her tequila brand, so Kourtney’s latest announcement came as a surprise to many.

Taking to Instagram today, Kourtney told her 195M followers that she is launching her own vitamin and supplement brand.

Along with a snap of herself submerged in a pool of vitamins, the 43-year-old captioned the post, “Lemme finally share what I’ve been up to! I’ve been dreaming of this idea, having lots and lots and lots of meetings and conversations with different people trying to figure out the best way to build this, the right partners and building the team that felt really good”.

“When it was finally all right, it was all happening with ease. Lots of hours, zooms, dreaming, but all with swift decisiveness and actual fun! At last, 5 years later my passion/ work baby is finally launching into the world”.

Kourtney continued, “Meet Lemme- my new line of vitamins & supplements that I created to become a divine, feel-good part of your everyday life”.

“We partnered with the best scientists and doctors to create the cleanest gummy vitamins and supplements- using clinically-backed ingredients and formulations that help you to live your best life. And of course, we made them so delicious you won’t believe they’re this good for you!”.

The mum-of-three added that the vitamins will launch on Lemmelive.com on September 27, so be sure to set your reminders if you fancy getting your hands on these supplements!

Many fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rushed to the comments to congratulate her on her new venture.

One fan wrote, “Yesssss Kourtney! I’ll be stocking up ”, while another penned, “LEMME tell you this is so awesome”.

“So happy and excited for youuuu”, added a third follower.

Kourtney revealed that she was dropping her own brand last week, just a day after it was revealed that she was releasing her own sustainable collection with Boohoo, leaving fans doubly excited for her upcoming projects.