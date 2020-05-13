Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy speculation

Kourtney Kardashian has responded to rumours that claim she is pregnant. After posting a stunning bikini snap, fans started to speculate about the reality star and said she was expecting.

One even commented on the mum's post, "SHE'S PREGNANT," however, Kourtney swiftly corrected the fan before the rumour mill went out of control.

She responded to the comment with a body positive message, "This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it."

The mum-of-three added, "I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."

Fans of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star praised her for such an empowering response. One commented, " I love your answer..you look amazing no matter what extra lbs or not."

Another said, "Well said Kourtney, from one mama to another."

One person stressed just how rude it is to speculate about pregnancy, "Have you not learned to never say this to someone unless you know for a fact they are pregnant? This is unbelievably tone deaf and an incredibly stupid thing to post on a picture of someone’s body. And you’ve not deleted it. You should be ashamed of yourself."

Kourtney recently opened up about the joy of being a mum in a sweet Mother's Day post, "My biggest blessing, the three that have given me purpose, make every experience better, test me, teach me, and remind me of who I am in the truest sense, their mother."

She shares three children-sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope- with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.