Kourtney Kardashian fans send love as Travis ‘urgently’ flies home

Kourtney Kardashian fans are expressing well-wishes for her health as her husband Travis Barker rushes home for an ‘urgent family matter’.

The Blink-182 drummer has recently been touring around Europe with his band. Travis was due to perform in Glasgow tonight and tomorrow, followed by one concert in Belfast and another in Dublin next week.

However, the band has now released a statement to announce that those four scheduled shows will no longer be taking place.

Taking to social media earlier today, the band penned: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States.”

Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available. — blink-182 (@blink182) September 1, 2023

"The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available,” they added.

While Travis’ ‘urgent family matter’ has yet to be disclosed to the public, many fans have been speculating that it could be in relation to his wife Kourtney's pregnancy.

The 44-year-old is currently expecting a baby boy with Travis, after announcing their pregnancy in June of this year.

Kourtney is already a mum to three children – Mason (13), Penelope (11) and Reign (8). However, this is the first time that The Kardashians star will be welcoming a baby with Travis.

Following Blink-182’s announcement, many Kardashian fans began to express their excitement that the new addition might have arrived.

“Kourtney babby incoming!!!” one fan exclaimed on Twitter.

“Baby Barker born?” another wondered.

Meanwhile, other fans have simply expressed concern for Kourtney’s health, and hoped everything was okay with the expectant mum.

“Hope Kourt is okay,” a fan replied.

“Hope everything and everyone is okay,” another wished.

Kourtney first revealed her pregnancy on June 16, by holding up a sign at a Blink-182 concert which read: “Travis I’m Pregnant!”

While it is not known how far along Kourtney is in her pregnancy, the couple have since confirmed that they are expecting a baby boy.