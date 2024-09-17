Kourtney Kardashian admits why she chose to co-sleep with her kids

Kourtney Kardashian has been opening up about co-sleeping with her children.

Kourtney is mum to 14-year-old Mason, 12-year-old Penelope and nine-year-old Reign, whom she shares with her ex-partner Scott Disick.

In November of last year, the reality star welcomed her son Rocky into the world with her husband, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

Now, Kourtney has been reflecting on raising her little ones and revealed she and Travis are currently co-sleeping with their son.

Kourtney also confessed that she co-slept with Mason until he was seven, and Penelope until she was 11.

While appearing on the Him & Her podcast to chat with hosts Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick, the 45-year-old spoke about her sleeping schedule.

“I'm on the craziest hours right now because of our whole summer of touring, but I think one thing too is because we sleep with our baby as well”.

“As a mother, I like to do what feels natural and instinctual to me. And that’s, for me, what it is. Of course, I also read all the benefits and hear all the benefits. And I mean, it's something that mammals have been doing since time existed”.

The Kardashians star continued by admitting, “I think every person's different and every child is different. My oldest son slept with me until he was seven and just naturally wanted to sleep – I mean, also part of it, like, at a certain time I would put him to bed in his room and then he would come in my room”.

“And then at seven, he stopped and he was like, ‘I’m done with you. I sleep in my own room’”.

Opening up about Penelope, Kourtney went on to reveal, “My daughter slept with me pretty much until she was 11.

“I will say that both parents being aligned on that is really important. My husband loves it too”, Kardashian added about Travis.