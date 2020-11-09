KitKat has brought out a crunchy chocolate Santa bar for Christmas

Brand new for Christmas 2020, Nestlé Ireland has introduced a Santa shaped KitKat bar and sweet mother, they are ridiculously tasty.

Every year we line up to see what festive delights the food companies will launch and the team at KitKat have not let us down.

The novelty-shaped bar with a rich chocolatey centre and crunchy wafer pieces is sure to be a stocking filler favourite this year.

The delicious new Santa is gluten free and comes in a variety of different formats, including singles, a mini chocolate Santa sharing bag and multipacks for those who want to have multiple breaks this Christmas.

“Chocolate fans are always keen to try out different variations of their favourite break, so we hope that this brand new addition will be an exciting treat in the lead up to Christmas this year," says Nestlé.

“We are delighted to introduce another gluten free addition to the KitKat collection – the whole KitKat Santa range is totally suitable for a gluten free and coeliac diet, so we are excited for all KitKat fans to get a chance to try this fun new addition to our growing Christmas product selection.”

The new KitKat Santa bars are available to buy in-store now.