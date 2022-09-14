King Charles III’s staff furious after being made redundant

King Charles III’s new role has ignited a huge change across British society, but it is also affecting the lives of his royal staff.

Now that the new King and his Queen consort, Camilla, are expected to be making Buckingham Palace their official residence, they will subsequently be moving out of Clarence House.

As a result, according to The Guardian, up to 100 staff at the King’s former residence have been told that they are being made redundant. These include private secretaries, the finance office, the communications team and household staff.

Some of the staff have been at King Charles’ side for decades, and all of them have been working long hours throughout the past week to ensure that the King’s ascension to the throne goes as smoothly as possible.

Clarence House staff are reported to have been told during the thanksgiving service for the late Queen Elizabeth II, that took place in Edinburgh on Monday. They were informed via a letter written by the King’s top aide, Sir Clive Alderton.

In the letter, which was obtained by The Guardian, staff were briefed on the job losses. “The change in role for our principals will also mean change for our household,” Alderton wrote. “The portfolio of work previously undertaken in this household supporting the former Prince of Wales’s personal interests, former activities and household operations will no longer be carried out, and the household … at Clarence House will be closed down.”

“It is therefore expected that the need for the posts principally based at Clarence House, whose work supports these areas will no longer be needed.”

Clarence House staff are reported to be furious at the sudden and unexpected news, as many of them had assumed that they would be moving to Buckingham Palace with the King and Queen Consort.

“Everybody is absolutely livid, including private secretaries and the senior team,” said one source. “All the staff have been working late every night since Thursday, to be met with this. People were visibly shaken by it.”

The redundancies have yet to be finalised, and they are likely to remain decided for the rest of the mourning period, which will end with the late Queen’s funeral on Monday, September 19.

A spokesperson for Clarence House insisted that any staff who are made redundant will be helped as much as possible. “Our staff have given long and loyal service and, while some redundancies will be unavoidable, we are working urgently to identify alternative roles for the greatest number of staff,” they said.