Kinara Kitchen recognised as one of the top cocktail experiences in Ireland

Award winning Pakistani restaurant Kinara Kitchen in Ranelagh has just announced the launch of its latest cocktail menu. Named Plot Twists, this selection of mixes gives beloved classics a quirky revamp. The new menu comes as Kinara Kitchen and head bartender Andrei Petrescu have been shortlisted among Ireland’s top 15 Best Cocktail Experiences at the 2023 Irish Restaurant Awards.

Plot Twists invites drinkers to defy their own expectations with every sip. Heavily inspired by mind-bending media like Inception, Andrei says ‘Plot Twists is all about guiding you through something that you might think you already know, but actually you don’t.’ While these interpretations on classic cocktails may not be exactly what you imagine, they’re designed to delight and satisfy beyond your expectations.

Whether you’re a seasoned explorer or simply looking to broaden your palate to fun flavour creations, Plot Twists has something for every taste. Those looking for a spirit-forward beverage may opt for the Rupert Holmes, a take on the classic Pina Colada made with Plantation Pineapple rum and coconut syrup. For the imbiber with a penchant for a fruity refreshment, the Passion Fruit Vindaloo Margarita is a match made in heaven, mixed using 1800 silver tequila, orange and passionfruit liqueur, and a spicy kick of vindaloo consommé.

The ‘Plot Twists’ menu is now available exclusively in Kinara Kitchen, Ranelagh alongside the restaurant's much-loved selection of world-class Pakistani cuisine.

Open from Wednesday – Sunday each week, bookings can be secured via email or phone (01 406 0066 / info@kinarakitchen.ie)

To keep up to date on Kinara Group’s offerings and their latest menus, visit their website www.kinararestaurants.ie.