Kinara Kinara launches new ‘It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere’ cocktail menu

Kinara, beloved for their Pakistani cuisine and superb cocktails, have just unveiled their new drinks list, ‘It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere’. The list uses a unique and innovative concept, categorising the beverages based on what time or type of day they suit best. All of Kinara’s signature drinks are built on the back of classic cocktails that are known and loved, so if your drink of choice isn’t featured on the menu, Kinara’s bartenders are on-hand to create delicious cocktails tailored to your exact taste.

Kinara Clontarf Gruaig an Madra



As the name suggests, it’s always five o’clock somewhere, so there is a selection of cocktails on the list recommended as a light tipple for during the day. These include; the fruity “Peachy Blinders”, a mix of Creme de Peche, Light Rose, Apricot Liqueur, Peach Puree, Lemon and Soda, the “Gruaig An Madra”, a spicy and savoury drink made up of Connemara Peated Single Malt, House Secret Spicy Bloody Mary Mix and Lemon as well as the “No Leaves to Rake Up”, Kinara’s interpretation of the mojito (without the mess!) made up of Bacardi Carta Blanca, House Mint and Lime Cordial and Soda. Included in each category there is also a non-alcoholic option, which is equally delicious and refreshing. For the daytime menu, there is the “Days Half Done”, which is a mix of House Strawberry Syrup, Lemon and Soda.

As the sun sets, Kinara’s sun-downers shine. This includes the “Mexican Garden'', cocktail, a perfect blend of Blanco Tequila, Elderflower Liqueur, Saline, Lemon and House Basil Foam, the “Must be Time for a Martini'', a beautiful combination of Beefeater 24, Killahora Apple Ice Wine, Orange Bitters and House Jasmine Tea Syrup and finally, the “Toasty Sour”, a delightfully tangy mixture of Roe and Co Irish Whiskey, Cointreau, Angostura Bitters, Marmalade, Lemon and Whites. Last but not least, the “Call it a Day”, is the perfectly sweet alcohol free option which is made up of Passionfruit, Mint, Lime, Sugar and Soda.

Kinara Clontarf Mexican Garden



Clontarf stalwart, Kinara has always been renowned for their food and beverage offerings but their new carefully curated selection of libations for the evening and night time are set to elevate your dining experience to a whole new level. This category includes “The Godfather’s Coffee”, a sweet and creamy combination of Hennessy VS, Disaronno Amaretto, Espresso, Vanilla and Nutmeg and the “Old Fashioned for Modern Times”, Kinara’s take on the classic Old Fashioned, but this time including Zacapa Solera 23, House Banana Cordial, Plum Bitters and Tonka Bean Tincture, just to name a few!

Kinara Clontarf Old Fashioned For Modern Times



“It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere” drink list is available now at Kinara Clontarf with prices starting at €8.

For bookings at Kinara, or to check out their full menu as well as their menus at sister restaurants Kinara Kitchen and Kajjal, please visit kinararestaurants.ie.