Kim shares sweet conversation between Mason & North about stepdads

Welcoming a new member into the family isn’t always easy, but by now the Kardashians are pros.

On the June 2 episode of The Kardashians, Skims mogul Kim recalls a sweet conversation she overheard between her daughter North and her nephew Mason, in which they talked about step-dads.

“It was me driving and Mason was in the backseat and North was in the backseat and I overheard their convo,” Kim explains when talking to her mum Kris Jenner. “And Mason goes, 'Can you drop me off at Travis' studio?”

Kim comments that Mason’s “tune has totally changed since the engagement,” referring to Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker, which took place last October, 2021.

Kourtney shares 12-year-old Mason, nine-year-old Penelope and seven-year-old Reign with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Blink 182 drummer Travis is a proud dad to his 16-year-old daughter Alabama, 18-year-old son Landon and 23-year-old former step-daughter Atiana.

Continuing, Kim recalled, “And then I heard him [Mason] say to North, ‘You know, getting a step-dad isn’t so bad. You know they’re not these evil people that you see in the movies. It’s just not like that.’”

Kim says that hearing Mason talk about his experience with his step-dad Travis made her realise that everything would be ok for her and her own family as well.

Kim filed for divorce from her husband of six years Kanye West last February. Together they share four children together; eight-year-old North, six-year-old Saint, four-year-old Chicago and three-year-old Psalm.

In a confession to the camera, Kim goes on to explain, “I think after hearing this conversation between Mason and North, and just hearing about how he’s getting along with Travis and just loving having someone else around, I just think like, ‘OK, there’s hope. Like, one day I’ll have someone that can come around and hang out with the kids.’”

Kim and actor-comedian Pete Davidson started dating after she hosted Saturday Night Live back in October last year. However, she’s been keeping their relationship very private ever since.