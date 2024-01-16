Kim Kardashian unveils Bratz-themed party for daughter Chicago

Kim Kardashian has been celebrating her daughter Chicago.

Chicago, Kim and Kanye West’s second-youngest child, turned six years old and Kim has shared an insight into her extravagant birthday party.

With an incredible Bratz theme, Kim pulled out all the stops to make Chicago’s birthday extra special.

Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

The 43-year-old posted videos and photos from her daughter’s party to her 364M Instagram followers on her Stories.

One snap shows a stunning balloon display with Chicago-inspired Bratz character cardboard cutouts, pink balloons and an arch that spells out Chicago’s name.

In another video, the display had been turned into a fashion runway where the birthday girl can be seen walking down with her cousin Dream. Chicago looked as cute as a button and stayed on-theme in a pink and white outfit with a matching furry hat, before she changed into a baby pink dress with furry cuffs.

Kim also showcased the drinks station for partygoers, where they could choose from some of ‘Chi’s Fashion Floats’, which included strawberry, creamsicle, root beer and cherry coke flavours.

Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

The SKIMS CEO unveiled more videos of guests singing Happy Birthday to Chicago as she blew out her candles on a lavish pink cake that had a Bratz doll sitting on top of it. After cutting inside of the gorgeous cake, pink sprinkles came flooding out from the centre of it.

“My baby girl is 6!!”, Kim gushed in the caption of the sweet clip.

To mark her daughter’s special day on social media, Kim shared a collection of lovely throwback photos of her and Chi together, along with a heartwarming tribute to her.

Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

The reality star wrote, “Happy 6th Birthday Chicago! I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!!”.

“I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you. You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you especially your cousins! It’s magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe”.

Kim added, “I love you so much Chi Chi and can’t believe you are 6 years old! I’m so so so happy to be your mommy!”.

As well as being mum to Chicago, Kim shares 10-year-old North, eight-year-old Saint and four-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West.